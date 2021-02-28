Liberal studies has been mired in controversies in recent years with pro-Beijing figures blaming it for instilling anti-China sentiment among the youth. Photo: Chan Ho-him
About 70 per cent of Hong Kong teachers polled support proposed revamp of liberal studies
- Survey by Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers also finds 40 per cent of the teachers are worried about job security and 65 per cent expect to face problems following subject revamp
- Union vice-chairman Tang Fei says educators hope authorities can release new teaching materials and sample exam papers as soon as possible
Topic | Hong Kong schools
