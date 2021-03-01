Members of Chinese University’s student union reveal they will be stepping down from its executive committee. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Members of Chinese University’s student union reveal they will be stepping down from its executive committee. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
National security law: Chinese University of Hong Kong’s new student union steps down after school cut it off citing possible legal breaches

  • Student union president says campaign of threats and intimidation against the group elected to run the body is behind the resignation
  • University last week broke ties with the union on national security grounds, imposing tough measures on its executive committee

Nadia Lam
Updated: 7:53pm, 1 Mar, 2021

