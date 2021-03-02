Polytechnic University saw the highest rise in dropouts last year amid a broader uptick in students quitting school. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s public universities record the highest number of dropouts since 2004
- More than 2,100 students at the city’s eight publicly funded universities quit in the 2019-20 academic year, up 15 per cent from 2018-19
- Most universities cited personal and family issues as the main reasons behind the withdrawals, but student leaders said politics also played a part
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
Polytechnic University saw the highest rise in dropouts last year amid a broader uptick in students quitting school. Photo: Nora Tam