Polytechnic University saw the highest rise in dropouts last year amid a broader uptick in students quitting school. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s public universities record the highest number of dropouts since 2004

  • More than 2,100 students at the city’s eight publicly funded universities quit in the 2019-20 academic year, up 15 per cent from 2018-19
  • Most universities cited personal and family issues as the main reasons behind the withdrawals, but student leaders said politics also played a part

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 9:33pm, 2 Mar, 2021

