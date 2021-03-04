The University of Hong Kong (pictured) saw the most subjects fall in this year’s rankings. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong universities slide down rankings in nearly 40 per cent of subjects, according to Britain-based firm
- Of the 171 academic programmes ranked in Hong Kong, 66 declined, while 64 remained more or less the same as last year
- Only 29 disciplines saw an improvement, including HKU’s dentistry programme, which rose to become the world’s third best
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
The University of Hong Kong (pictured) saw the most subjects fall in this year’s rankings. Photo: Shutterstock