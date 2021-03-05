Graduates of Chinese University march in November calling for 12 Hongkongers detained on the mainland to be returned. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s public universities should reflect national security law in curricula by new academic year, be ready to ‘suppress’ acts that violate it: education minister
- Kevin Yeung’s remarks to lawmakers follow Beijing official’s public push for patriotic education and Chinese University cutting ties with student union
- Legco told a level of flexibility should be allowed around research of hot-button topics such as Tibet, but universities must still obey the law
