A staff member walks through the reception area of the English Schools Foundation office in Quarry Bay. Photo: May Tse A staff member walks through the reception area of the English Schools Foundation office in Quarry Bay. Photo: May Tse
A staff member walks through the reception area of the English Schools Foundation office in Quarry Bay. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong schools group warns it could punish staff if they refuse to take regular Covid-19 tests

  • English Schools Foundation sends document to employees outlining plan for full return to classrooms for all pupils
  • But more than 400 people sign petition against idea as parents express concerns that move could put children at risk

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 8:32am, 9 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A staff member walks through the reception area of the English Schools Foundation office in Quarry Bay. Photo: May Tse A staff member walks through the reception area of the English Schools Foundation office in Quarry Bay. Photo: May Tse
A staff member walks through the reception area of the English Schools Foundation office in Quarry Bay. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE