Nearly 25 per cent of teachers polled said they were being bullied at work at least once a month. Photo: Robert Ng
Over half of Hong Kong teachers bullied at work in past six months, union poll finds
- Professional Teachers’ Union calls for legislation to protect educators, noting many are afraid to speak out or lack faith in complaint mechanisms
- Findings come just a month after a coroner ruled a schoolteacher was driven to suicide by her treatment at work
