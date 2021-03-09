Nearly 25 per cent of teachers polled said they were being bullied at work at least once a month. Photo: Robert Ng Nearly 25 per cent of teachers polled said they were being bullied at work at least once a month. Photo: Robert Ng
Over half of Hong Kong teachers bullied at work in past six months, union poll finds

  • Professional Teachers’ Union calls for legislation to protect educators, noting many are afraid to speak out or lack faith in complaint mechanisms
  • Findings come just a month after a coroner ruled a schoolteacher was driven to suicide by her treatment at work

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 8:58pm, 9 Mar, 2021

