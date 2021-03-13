Two of Hong Kong’s largest teachers’ unions voiced opposition to any potential move to install cameras in classrooms. Photo: Shutterstock Two of Hong Kong’s largest teachers’ unions voiced opposition to any potential move to install cameras in classrooms. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong education authorities ask schools whether they have installed surveillance cameras in classrooms

  • At least nine schools confirm officials called them on Friday to find out whether they had installed the cameras and if yes, at what locations
  • Pro-Beijing lawmakers earlier suggested the devices be installed to monitor teachers, but educators say the move would be disrespectful to them

Chan Ho-him

Updated: 5:51pm, 13 Mar, 2021

