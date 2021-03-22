(Second Left to right) Hong Kong Jockey Club CEO Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges and Post CEO Gary Liu at the 2019 Student of the Year awards. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong pupils’ resilience amid the coronavirus pandemic to be the key focus of 2021 Student of the Year awards
- Hundreds of secondary school pupils are expected to compete for 11 awards in nine categories, with students expected to demonstrate academic excellence and contributions to the community
- Advisory board members for the awards, organised by the Post and sponsored by the Hong Kong Jockey Club, said shortlisted pupils should demonstrate resilience, passion and curiosity
Topic | Hong Kong schools
