The flags of China and Hong Kong are flown at a local school. New requirements for national security education have some Hong Kong teachers worried. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong teachers planning to police themselves when it comes to sensitive topics and the national security law
- Questions remain over what will be acceptable in classrooms, and teachers say they are already deciding to change their approach to subjects such as the Tiananmen crackdown and social issues in mainland China
- ‘The risks and pressure for teachers have ballooned … I believe many teachers’ bottom line is whether they will be able to retain any autonomy in classrooms,’ says one teacher
The flags of China and Hong Kong are flown at a local school. New requirements for national security education have some Hong Kong teachers worried. Photo: Bloomberg