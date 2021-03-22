Outgoing Open University of Hong Kong president Wong Yuk-Shan speaks to the press on Monday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Outgoing president of Open University of Hong Kong tells students to be engaged and express themselves, but don’t cross the line
- Wong Yuk-shan, who is retiring at the end of the month, says Hong Kong’s youth should be social-minded and care about current affairs, but they should not should not breach the law or resort to violence
- Wong, who became president of Open University in 2014, will take up the position of chairman of the Research Grants Council when he departs, and will be succeeded by Paul Lam
