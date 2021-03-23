A survey of 239 kindergartens has found nearly half have suffered pupil withdrawals this academic year Photo: Winson Wong A survey of 239 kindergartens has found nearly half have suffered pupil withdrawals this academic year Photo: Winson Wong
More than 70 per cent of Hong Kong kindergartens shedding staff, survey reveals, as emigration and Covid-19 pandemic hits sector

  • Kindergartens are under financial strain from falling pupil rolls, with staff linking the trend to the Covid-19 pandemic and rising levels of emigration
  • 72 per cent of Hong Kong preschools polled by the Federation of Education Workers reported either laying off teachers this year, or planning to take such action

Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 5:18pm, 23 Mar, 2021

