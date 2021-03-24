Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung promised oversight of schools’ curriculums in a meeting at the Legislative Council on Wednesday. Photo: Nora Tam Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung promised oversight of schools’ curriculums in a meeting at the Legislative Council on Wednesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung promised oversight of schools’ curriculums in a meeting at the Legislative Council on Wednesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong teachers, school administrators responsible for ensuring materials ‘correct, impartial’; education minister pledges oversight

  • Schools have received a new set of guidelines on classroom content, with education minister Kevin Yeung promising ‘regular inspections’ of curriculums
  • One secondary school principal says the emphasis placed on the guidelines and the sensitivity surrounding certain subjects is likely to make some teachers ‘feel worried and more anxious’

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 6:03pm, 24 Mar, 2021

