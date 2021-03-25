New exams authority chief Wei Xiangdong conducts speaks to the press on Thursday. Photo: May Tse
New chief of Hong Kong exams authority says body has not received any instructions on national security law
- Wei Xiangdong, who took over at the Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority this month, has also confirmed reports that he once served on a political advisory body on the mainland
- Wei joins the body in the wake of an uproar last year over an exam question that ran afoul of pro-establishment politicians and Beijing’s foreign affairs arm in the city
New exams authority chief Wei Xiangdong conducts speaks to the press on Thursday. Photo: May Tse