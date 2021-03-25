More students could soon be back on campus. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong education authorities consider easing school in-class rules to allow up to two-thirds of student body to return to campus
- Education Bureau is considering the relaxation – from current one-third rule – for kindergartens and schools and a final decision will be made soon, sources say
- Two biggest teachers’ unions have called on authorities to outline clear updates on class-resumption arrangements for after the Easter holiday amid an easing Covid-19 situation
