The city’s largest association of secondary school heads has come out against calls to install CCTV in classrooms. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Association of Hong Kong secondary school heads speaks out against calls to install CCTV in city’s classrooms
- Association says monitoring students and teachers’ classroom behaviour would only lead to unnecessary controversies and hurt morale
- Citing recent reports of worsening mental health among young people amid the pandemic and social polarisation, group says the consequences of surveillance could be ‘dire’
Topic | Education
