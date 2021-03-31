Liberal studies was introduced as mandatory for senior secondary students in 2009. Photo: Chan Ho-him
Hong Kong’s liberal studies expected to be renamed ‘citizenship and social development’ as part of massive overhaul
- Other changes being floated include introduction of new elements on patriotism, national development and lawfulness
- Subject for senior secondary school students has been blamed by pro-establishment lawmakers for encouraging violence among young people
