Hong Kong’s national security law came into force the summer of 2020. Photo: Felix Wong
National security law: Hong Kong teachers should ‘take police advice’ to help them comply with Beijing-decreed legislation in class
- National security unit ‘could provide information to facilitate’ liberal studies teaching, according to man in charge of reforming the subject
- Approved changes to the secondary school subject involve vetting of textbooks and compulsory mainland trips
Topic | Education
