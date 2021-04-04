The Education University of Hong Kong in Tai Po. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong university expresses regret after lecturer refuses to bend online exam rules for student in Myanmar
- Student at Education University of Hong Kong wrote to teacher asking for flexible arrangements for test, citing internet blackouts
- But lecturer refused, saying no special treatment could be given and student should wake up early to try out her connection
Topic | Myanmar
The Education University of Hong Kong in Tai Po. Photo: Roy Issa