New relaxations of Hong Kong social-distancing regulations mean up to two-thirds of student populations can now be back in the classroom. Photo: Sam Tsang New relaxations of Hong Kong social-distancing regulations mean up to two-thirds of student populations can now be back in the classroom. Photo: Sam Tsang
New relaxations of Hong Kong social-distancing regulations mean up to two-thirds of student populations can now be back in the classroom. Photo: Sam Tsang
Education
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong class sizes swell after Easter, but one in five schools ready to welcome back everyone

  • Having all students return to in-classroom learning is conditional on regular coronavirus testing for faculty, something about 20 per cent of city’s schools have agreed to do, according to the Education Bureau
  • Some schools, however, have found it difficult to make screenings mandatory for teachers they say are already pressed for time due to their workloads

Topic |   Education
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 11:30am, 8 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
New relaxations of Hong Kong social-distancing regulations mean up to two-thirds of student populations can now be back in the classroom. Photo: Sam Tsang New relaxations of Hong Kong social-distancing regulations mean up to two-thirds of student populations can now be back in the classroom. Photo: Sam Tsang
New relaxations of Hong Kong social-distancing regulations mean up to two-thirds of student populations can now be back in the classroom. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE