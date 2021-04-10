Young people attend a jobs fair in Quarry Bay last month. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong graduates will enter anaemic job market this year, statistics suggest
- According to data from a major employment platform, only about 12,500 jobs for graduates were listed between January and March this year
- The figure represents a slight increase from 2020, but is still nowhere near the pre-pandemic norm – the same period in 2019 saw around 20,300 job openings
