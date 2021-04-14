Students and staff from Pui Kiu Middle School in North Point observe a national flag-raising ceremony on campus. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong upped spending on Basic Law education at city’s schools to HK$2.2 million on back of anti-government protests in 2019
- Education Bureau increased expenditure by eight times last year in response to civil unrest
- Government has set aside HK$115 million to subsidise trips to mainland China for city’s pupils
Topic | National education in Hong Kong
