Students and staff from Pui Kiu Middle School in North Point observe a national flag-raising ceremony on campus. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong upped spending on Basic Law education at city’s schools to HK$2.2 million on back of anti-government protests in 2019

  • Education Bureau increased expenditure by eight times last year in response to civil unrest
  • Government has set aside HK$115 million to subsidise trips to mainland China for city’s pupils

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 11:30pm, 14 Apr, 2021

