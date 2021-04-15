Bullying in Hong Kong’s schools is on the rise. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong schools report 50 per cent jump in bullying despite in-person classes being suspended because of Covid-19
- Number of cases hits 10-year high with educators and pupils linking increase to anti-government protests in 2019 and rise in cyberbullying
- Some 346 cases were reported to Education Bureau in the 2019-20 academic year, up from 226 the year before
