The flag is raised at Gertrude Simon Lutheran College in Yuen Long during a National Security Education Day ceremony. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Quizzes, photo mosaic of ‘children’s smiles’ mark Hong Kong’s first National Security Education Day since Beijing imposed law on city
- Children as young as 3 have been asked to participate in a variety of events, but how schools have approached the day has differed greatly, with most expected to at least hold flag-raising ceremonies, sing national anthem
- ‘I doubt whether children who cannot tie their own shoelaces can really understand [national security] in a meaningful way,’’ one parent tells Post; some student concern groups urge peers to boycott activities
