An aerial shot of Open University. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong’s Open University head suggests national security law courses could be mandatory for students

  • New president Paul Lam also says rebranding of institution to Hong Kong Metropolitan University is aimed at attracting global talent
  • He tells press at first media briefing that he does not feel academic freedom has been affected by the security legislation

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 9:42pm, 15 Apr, 2021

