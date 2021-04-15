An aerial shot of Open University. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s Open University head suggests national security law courses could be mandatory for students
- New president Paul Lam also says rebranding of institution to Hong Kong Metropolitan University is aimed at attracting global talent
- He tells press at first media briefing that he does not feel academic freedom has been affected by the security legislation
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
An aerial shot of Open University. Photo: Winson Wong