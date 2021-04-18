A pair of new studies suggest stress among Hong Kong’s students and teachers has risen due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Stress among Hong Kong’s students and teachers has risen to worrying levels during the coronavirus pandemic, local groups say
- A study released by the counselling group Hok Yau Club found students rated their stress levels this year, on average, at 7.6 out of 10
- In a separate study, the group Youth IDEAS found teachers’ average stress level had risen to 6.97 out of 10, and that almost two-thirds wanted less administrative work
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
