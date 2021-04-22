One of the dozens of rooms specially prepared for students to take exams at the Penny’s Bay isolation facility. Photo: Handout One of the dozens of rooms specially prepared for students to take exams at the Penny’s Bay isolation facility. Photo: Handout
As Hong Kong enters university exam season during coronavirus pandemic, students fret over sudden lockdown orders and officials set up special rooms at quarantine camp

  • Students are saddled with worries that a mandatory Covid-19 testing order will make them late for the tests or even miss them all together
  • Some teens will be taking the exams in dedicated rooms at the government quarantine camp in Penny’s Bay, under never-before-tried arrangements

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 8:11am, 22 Apr, 2021

