A flag-raising ceremony at Gertrude Simon Lutheran College in Yuen Long on National Security Day, April 15. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Older Hong Kong students to learn about national security when studying range of subjects, including accounting, chemistry and even physics
- Education Bureau issues new guidelines for schools on how lessons in eight subjects can include principles of national security
- Major church group also reveals plans for textbooks on the topic that include descriptions of 2019 protests as involving terrorism risks
