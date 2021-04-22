A flag-raising ceremony at Gertrude Simon Lutheran College in Yuen Long on National Security Day, April 15. Photo: K.Y. Cheng A flag-raising ceremony at Gertrude Simon Lutheran College in Yuen Long on National Security Day, April 15. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
A flag-raising ceremony at Gertrude Simon Lutheran College in Yuen Long on National Security Day, April 15. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Education

Older Hong Kong students to learn about national security when studying range of subjects, including accounting, chemistry and even physics

  • Education Bureau issues new guidelines for schools on how lessons in eight subjects can include principles of national security
  • Major church group also reveals plans for textbooks on the topic that include descriptions of 2019 protests as involving terrorism risks

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 11:12pm, 22 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A flag-raising ceremony at Gertrude Simon Lutheran College in Yuen Long on National Security Day, April 15. Photo: K.Y. Cheng A flag-raising ceremony at Gertrude Simon Lutheran College in Yuen Long on National Security Day, April 15. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
A flag-raising ceremony at Gertrude Simon Lutheran College in Yuen Long on National Security Day, April 15. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE