Pupils waiting to sit their DSE exams queue outside the assessment centre in Lai King. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education exam students take change of venue over Covid-19 risks in their stride
- City’s university entrance exams enter second day, with 12,000 sitting chemistry test
- Some candidates forced to use exam authority’s Lai King assessment centre after Shung Tak Catholic English College shuts
Pupils waiting to sit their DSE exams queue outside the assessment centre in Lai King. Photo: Dickson Lee