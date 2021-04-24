Pupils waiting to sit their DSE exams queue outside the assessment centre in Lai King. Photo: Dickson Lee Pupils waiting to sit their DSE exams queue outside the assessment centre in Lai King. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education exam students take change of venue over Covid-19 risks in their stride

  • City’s university entrance exams enter second day, with 12,000 sitting chemistry test
  • Some candidates forced to use exam authority’s Lai King assessment centre after Shung Tak Catholic English College shuts

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 7:18pm, 24 Apr, 2021

