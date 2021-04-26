Some 45,000 Hong Kong students took the Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) exams on Monday. Photo: SCMP Some 45,000 Hong Kong students took the Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) exams on Monday. Photo: SCMP
Some 45,000 Hong Kong students took the Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) exams on Monday. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong /  Education

No questions on rule of law or politics in this year’s liberal studies paper at Hong Kong’s DSE exams, teachers say

  • One educator suggests that controversy over subject, with pro-establishment camp blaming it for radicalising city’s youth, played a part in the omission of some test questions this year
  • Others critical of the change say new paper is not ‘deep’ enough and therefore unable to fully assess candidates

Topic |   HKDSE - Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education
Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 9:16pm, 26 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Some 45,000 Hong Kong students took the Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) exams on Monday. Photo: SCMP Some 45,000 Hong Kong students took the Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) exams on Monday. Photo: SCMP
Some 45,000 Hong Kong students took the Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) exams on Monday. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE