Some 45,000 Hong Kong students took the Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) exams on Monday. Photo: SCMP
No questions on rule of law or politics in this year’s liberal studies paper at Hong Kong’s DSE exams, teachers say
- One educator suggests that controversy over subject, with pro-establishment camp blaming it for radicalising city’s youth, played a part in the omission of some test questions this year
- Others critical of the change say new paper is not ‘deep’ enough and therefore unable to fully assess candidates
