Hong Kong IB students want to skip exams after deciding policy letting peers in other countries miss tests because of Covid-19 is ‘unfair’

  • International Baccalaureate organisation has said coursework and predicted grades will apply to pupils who cannot sit their exams
  • Hundreds in Hong Kong sign online petition calling for equal treatment, but schools say they have no plans to appeal policy

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 12:25am, 28 Apr, 2021

Hundreds of Hong Kong students have objected to the International Baccalaureate organisation’s dual route policy. Photo: Handout Hundreds of Hong Kong students have objected to the International Baccalaureate organisation’s dual route policy. Photo: Handout
