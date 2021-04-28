The Hong Kong government will be ‘enhancing national education on all fronts’ starting in schools, Chief Executive Carrie Lam says. Photo: K. Y. Cheng The Hong Kong government will be ‘enhancing national education on all fronts’ starting in schools, Chief Executive Carrie Lam says. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
The Hong Kong government will be ‘enhancing national education on all fronts’ starting in schools, Chief Executive Carrie Lam says. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
National education to be stepped up on ‘all fronts’ for Hong Kong’s youth, Carrie Lam vows, after admitting ‘deficiencies’ in current system

  • She argues that regional policies secured for city’s young people would amount to nothing if future generations lack national identity and awareness, and shun integration with mainland China
  • Chief executive’s remarks come after sweeping guidelines issued to schools on national security awareness

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 10:44pm, 28 Apr, 2021

