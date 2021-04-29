A political cartoon forms part of the new teaching materials produced by local publisher Marshall Cavendish Education. Photo: Chan Ho-Him A political cartoon forms part of the new teaching materials produced by local publisher Marshall Cavendish Education. Photo: Chan Ho-Him
Hong Kong cartoon depicting US invasion by gun-toting Mickey Mouse and evil Ronald McDonald in textbook for overhauled liberal studies subject sparks row

  • Publisher Marshall Cavendish Education says books are just ‘transitional teaching materials’
  • Political cartoon part of chapter discussing impact of Western influence on local markets

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 11:14pm, 29 Apr, 2021

