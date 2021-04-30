An art teacher is facing disciplinary action over a series of political cartoons deemed ‘inappropriate’ by officials. Photo: vawongsir
Hong Kong visual arts teacher facing disciplinary action over ‘inappropriate’ political cartoons shared online
- Teacher says it is ‘unreasonable’ for him to face professional sanctions despite never having shown his cartoons to his pupils or sharing his political views at school
- Many of his cartoons satirise the events of the 2019 protests, such as one depicting a police officer sawing off lengths of his Pinocchio-like nose to make wooden baton rounds
Topic | Education
