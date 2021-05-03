Pupils leave Lung Cheung Government Secondary School in Wong Tai Sin. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Pupils leave Lung Cheung Government Secondary School in Wong Tai Sin. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong protests: students say lifetime ban on teacher over ‘biased’ materials unfair and disproportionate

  • Pupils taught by teacher in question insist there was no bias in class and they were left to form their own analysis
  • Former educator at Lung Cheung Government Secondary School is the first public school teacher to be disqualified over protest complaints

Topic |   Hong Kong schools
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 10:39pm, 3 May, 2021

