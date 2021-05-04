A by-election is being held later this month for the University of Hong Kong’s student union. Photo: May Tse A by-election is being held later this month for the University of Hong Kong’s student union. Photo: May Tse
National security law: University of Hong Kong student union hopefuls plan cautious approach to avoid flouting Beijing-decreed legislation

  • ‘We have to strike a balance between legal risks and freedom of speech’, says sole group vying to run HKU’s student union
  • HKU last week cut off services to its student union amid allegations of ‘inflammatory and potentially unlawful statements’

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 11:58pm, 4 May, 2021

