The Lung Cheung Government Secondary School in Wong Tai Sin, where a teacher was recently deregistered for ‘defaming the nation’. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong education authorities investigating administrators of school where teacher was stripped of registration for ‘bias’
- Education secretary Kevin Yeung tells Legislative Council session that administrators must be held accountable for teachers’ actions
- The Education Bureau is also considering implementing temporary deregistrations for teachers accused of less serious infractions
Topic | Education
