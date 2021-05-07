The Lung Cheung Government Secondary School in Wong Tai Sin, where a teacher was recently deregistered for ‘defaming the nation’. Photo: Xiaomei Chen The Lung Cheung Government Secondary School in Wong Tai Sin, where a teacher was recently deregistered for ‘defaming the nation’. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
The Lung Cheung Government Secondary School in Wong Tai Sin, where a teacher was recently deregistered for ‘defaming the nation’. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong education authorities investigating administrators of school where teacher was stripped of registration for ‘bias’

  • Education secretary Kevin Yeung tells Legislative Council session that administrators must be held accountable for teachers’ actions
  • The Education Bureau is also considering implementing temporary deregistrations for teachers accused of less serious infractions

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 9:50pm, 7 May, 2021

