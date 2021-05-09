A reported trend of teachers wanting to leave the profession has been attributed to the national security law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Four in 10 Hong Kong teachers want to leave the profession, most of them blame political pressure, survey finds
- Professional Teachers’ Union survey shows 10 per cent of kindergarten and school educators are resigning this year
- Senior school staff tell the Post they are noticing increasing numbers of teachers planning to leave in the wake of the national security law
Topic | Hong Kong schools
