A reported trend of teachers wanting to leave the profession has been attributed to the national security law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong. Photo: AFP A reported trend of teachers wanting to leave the profession has been attributed to the national security law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Four in 10 Hong Kong teachers want to leave the profession, most of them blame political pressure, survey finds

  • Professional Teachers’ Union survey shows 10 per cent of kindergarten and school educators are resigning this year
  • Senior school staff tell the Post they are noticing increasing numbers of teachers planning to leave in the wake of the national security law

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 3:50pm, 9 May, 2021

