More than a third of Hong Kong’s government-subsidised schools hope to increase their tuitions next year. Photo: Winson Wong More than a third of Hong Kong’s government-subsidised schools hope to increase their tuitions next year. Photo: Winson Wong
More than a third of Hong Kong’s government-subsidised schools hope to increase their tuitions next year. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Education

More than a third of Hong Kong’s semi-private schools plan to increase tuitions next year

  • However, most of the 80 schools will be freezing fees amid the economic downturn brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic
  • Last year, 23 semi-private schools were granted permission to raise their fees by education authorities

Topic |   Hong Kong schools
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 9:28pm, 12 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
More than a third of Hong Kong’s government-subsidised schools hope to increase their tuitions next year. Photo: Winson Wong More than a third of Hong Kong’s government-subsidised schools hope to increase their tuitions next year. Photo: Winson Wong
More than a third of Hong Kong’s government-subsidised schools hope to increase their tuitions next year. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE