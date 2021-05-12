More than a third of Hong Kong’s government-subsidised schools hope to increase their tuitions next year. Photo: Winson Wong
More than a third of Hong Kong’s semi-private schools plan to increase tuitions next year
- However, most of the 80 schools will be freezing fees amid the economic downturn brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic
- Last year, 23 semi-private schools were granted permission to raise their fees by education authorities
Topic | Hong Kong schools
