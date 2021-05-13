Hong Kong’s handover ceremony at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in 1997. Photo: Robert Ng
Britain’s rule of Hong Kong was ‘occupation’, says draft textbook for revamped liberal studies
- Materials from Ling Kee Publishing also state China ‘never recognised the unfair treaties’ between Qing dynasty and Britain
- Teachers say the revisions could narrow room for classroom discussion of Hong Kong history
