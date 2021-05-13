Covid-19 restrictions on schools running face-to-face lessons are being eased from May 24. Photo: Nora Tam Covid-19 restrictions on schools running face-to-face lessons are being eased from May 24. Photo: Nora Tam
Covid-19 restrictions on schools running face-to-face lessons are being eased from May 24. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Education

Coronavirus: Hong Kong school principals accuse officials of double standards over return of in-person classes

  • International schools are potentially eligible for full-time learning on their campuses, but local ones can only operate on a half-day basis
  • Education Bureau says relaxed measures available to international schools because their larger facilities are better suited to social distancing

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chan Ho-himJi Siqi
Chan Ho-him  and Ji Siqi

Updated: 8:27pm, 13 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Covid-19 restrictions on schools running face-to-face lessons are being eased from May 24. Photo: Nora Tam Covid-19 restrictions on schools running face-to-face lessons are being eased from May 24. Photo: Nora Tam
Covid-19 restrictions on schools running face-to-face lessons are being eased from May 24. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE