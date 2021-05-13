Students and employees of Chinese University on the Sha Tin campus. Photo: Winson Wong
Unvaccinated students who refuse Covid-19 tests will not get dormitory rooms at Hong Kong university
- Chinese University says dormitory residents who have not been inoculated must undergo regular screening and pay for it
- Student body slams rule as ‘unreasonable’, while most other universities in Hong Kong do not require mandatory testing
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Students and employees of Chinese University on the Sha Tin campus. Photo: Winson Wong