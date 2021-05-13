Students and employees of Chinese University on the Sha Tin campus. Photo: Winson Wong Students and employees of Chinese University on the Sha Tin campus. Photo: Winson Wong
Students and employees of Chinese University on the Sha Tin campus. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Education

Unvaccinated students who refuse Covid-19 tests will not get dormitory rooms at Hong Kong university

  • Chinese University says dormitory residents who have not been inoculated must undergo regular screening and pay for it
  • Student body slams rule as ‘unreasonable’, while most other universities in Hong Kong do not require mandatory testing

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Gigi ChoyChan Ho-himRachel Yeo
Gigi Choy , Chan Ho-him  and Rachel Yeo

Updated: 8:08pm, 13 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Students and employees of Chinese University on the Sha Tin campus. Photo: Winson Wong Students and employees of Chinese University on the Sha Tin campus. Photo: Winson Wong
Students and employees of Chinese University on the Sha Tin campus. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE