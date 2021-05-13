Preschools have been making touch decisions over the setting of next year’s fees. Photo: Sam Tsang Preschools have been making touch decisions over the setting of next year’s fees. Photo: Sam Tsang
Preschools have been making touch decisions over the setting of next year’s fees. Photo: Sam Tsang
Education
Hong Kong /  Education

Coronavirus: most Hong Kong kindergartens plan tuition fees freeze next year despite financial strain of pandemic

  • Preschools have taken a financial hit from parents pulling their children out because of the health crisis, emigration
  • About 760 of Hong Kong’s 1,000-plus kindergartens say they will leave 2021-22 fees at this year’s level, some 250 plan an increase

Topic |   Education
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 9:59pm, 13 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Preschools have been making touch decisions over the setting of next year’s fees. Photo: Sam Tsang Preschools have been making touch decisions over the setting of next year’s fees. Photo: Sam Tsang
Preschools have been making touch decisions over the setting of next year’s fees. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE