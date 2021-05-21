Kim Mak has been named the new chairman of the English Schools Foundation’s board of governors. Photo: Handout Kim Mak has been named the new chairman of the English Schools Foundation’s board of governors. Photo: Handout
Kim Mak has been named the new chairman of the English Schools Foundation’s board of governors. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Education

New chairman of Hong Kong’s biggest international school group ready to ensure the English Schools Foundation ‘continues to thrive’

  • Kim Mak, president of the Caritas Institute of Higher Education and Caritas Bianchi College of Careers, to lead board of governors
  • The chartered marine and civil engineer is expected to serve a three-year term

Topic |   ESF - English Schools Foundation
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 11:41pm, 21 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Kim Mak has been named the new chairman of the English Schools Foundation’s board of governors. Photo: Handout Kim Mak has been named the new chairman of the English Schools Foundation’s board of governors. Photo: Handout
Kim Mak has been named the new chairman of the English Schools Foundation’s board of governors. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE