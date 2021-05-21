Kim Mak has been named the new chairman of the English Schools Foundation’s board of governors. Photo: Handout
New chairman of Hong Kong’s biggest international school group ready to ensure the English Schools Foundation ‘continues to thrive’
- Kim Mak, president of the Caritas Institute of Higher Education and Caritas Bianchi College of Careers, to lead board of governors
- The chartered marine and civil engineer is expected to serve a three-year term
