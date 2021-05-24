Hong Kong pupils are back in school en masse following an easing of Covid-19 rules. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: parents relieved as Hong Kong schools return to full capacity for first time in more than six months
- Entire pupil populations allowed back on campus at the same time, but schools and kindergartens can only operate on half-day basis
- Covid-19 rules relaxation takes effect on Monday, after pupil numbers on school grounds were previously limited to two-thirds of capacity
