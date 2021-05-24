HKU had the most number of ‘world-leading’ outputs during the assessment period in six disciplines. Photo: Shutterstock HKU had the most number of ‘world-leading’ outputs during the assessment period in six disciplines. Photo: Shutterstock
HKU had the most number of ‘world-leading’ outputs during the assessment period in six disciplines. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Education

Most research by Hong Kong universities of ‘high international standing’, review by higher education funding body finds

  • Assessment by University Grants Committee showed 70 per cent of 16,000 studies were ranked as world-leading or excellent
  • University of Hong Kong, Chinese University and University of Science and Technology were the best performers in the latest review

Topic |   Universities in Hong Kong
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 9:58pm, 24 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
HKU had the most number of ‘world-leading’ outputs during the assessment period in six disciplines. Photo: Shutterstock HKU had the most number of ‘world-leading’ outputs during the assessment period in six disciplines. Photo: Shutterstock
HKU had the most number of ‘world-leading’ outputs during the assessment period in six disciplines. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE