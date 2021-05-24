The Education Bureau has issued new guidelines related to teacher misconduct in Hong Kong schools. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong schools must investigate complaints against teachers in a month under new Education Bureau guidelines
- Times schools have to probe allegations halved under rules, which also say even anonymous complaints have to be looked into
- One principal could lead to ‘unreasonable complaints’ being made, and changes will increase pressure on managers
Topic | Education
The Education Bureau has issued new guidelines related to teacher misconduct in Hong Kong schools. Photo: K.Y. Cheng