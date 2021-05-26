Terracotta warrior statues in a Xi’an museum. The figures count as one of the greatest historical discoveries ever, highlighting Chinese culture. Hong Kong authorities have set out directives to schools proposing a focus on national security elements in teaching history. Photo: EPA-EFE Terracotta warrior statues in a Xi’an museum. The figures count as one of the greatest historical discoveries ever, highlighting Chinese culture. Hong Kong authorities have set out directives to schools proposing a focus on national security elements in teaching history. Photo: EPA-EFE
Terracotta warrior statues in a Xi’an museum. The figures count as one of the greatest historical discoveries ever, highlighting Chinese culture. Hong Kong authorities have set out directives to schools proposing a focus on national security elements in teaching history. Photo: EPA-EFE
Education
Hong Kong /  Education

National security law: let students learn history with focus on territorial integrity, Hong Kong schools told under new guidelines

  • Syllabus framework released by Education Bureau for Chinese history and related subjects also suggests patriotic song sessions and mainland trips
  • Examples cited include the unification of China under the Qin emperor, and the opium wars of the 19th century

Topic |   Education
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 1:09am, 27 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Terracotta warrior statues in a Xi’an museum. The figures count as one of the greatest historical discoveries ever, highlighting Chinese culture. Hong Kong authorities have set out directives to schools proposing a focus on national security elements in teaching history. Photo: EPA-EFE Terracotta warrior statues in a Xi’an museum. The figures count as one of the greatest historical discoveries ever, highlighting Chinese culture. Hong Kong authorities have set out directives to schools proposing a focus on national security elements in teaching history. Photo: EPA-EFE
Terracotta warrior statues in a Xi’an museum. The figures count as one of the greatest historical discoveries ever, highlighting Chinese culture. Hong Kong authorities have set out directives to schools proposing a focus on national security elements in teaching history. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE