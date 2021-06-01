More than four in 10 teachers say they should be allowed to express their opinions freely, but only half as many principals agree. Photo: Shutterstock
Some four in 10 Hong Kong teachers say they should be able to express opinions freely, but only a fifth of principals agree, survey finds
- The new poll, conducted by the city’s largest association of secondary school heads, also found the vast majority of parents still had confidence in teachers’ professionalism
- The poll comes after a glut of complaints against educators, many of them politically tinged
