More than four in 10 teachers say they should be allowed to express their opinions freely, but only half as many principals agree. Photo: Shutterstock More than four in 10 teachers say they should be allowed to express their opinions freely, but only half as many principals agree. Photo: Shutterstock
More than four in 10 teachers say they should be allowed to express their opinions freely, but only half as many principals agree. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Education

Some four in 10 Hong Kong teachers say they should be able to express opinions freely, but only a fifth of principals agree, survey finds

  • New poll conducted by city’s largest association of secondary school heads also found the vast majority of parents had confidence in teachers’ professionalism
  • The poll comes after a glut of complaints against educators, many of them politically tinged

Topic |   Hong Kong schools
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 2:35am, 2 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
More than four in 10 teachers say they should be allowed to express their opinions freely, but only half as many principals agree. Photo: Shutterstock More than four in 10 teachers say they should be allowed to express their opinions freely, but only half as many principals agree. Photo: Shutterstock
More than four in 10 teachers say they should be allowed to express their opinions freely, but only half as many principals agree. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE